Match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 10, 2023, Wednesday. Before the match between Chennai and Delhi gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing 10 games.

Chennai Super Kings, on one hand, are nicely placed in the second position after registering six wins out of the 11 games played. The MS Dhoni-led unit recently emerged victorious in their last game when they beat five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians, to record their sixth win of the season. Their bowlers came good with the ball to restrict Mumbai to a meagre total of 139. Chasing 140, Chennai’s in-form batters showed their class yet again as they chased down the target with minimal worries. With the kind of form and performance they are putting in, it is highly likely that they will reach the playoffs of this year’s IPL surely.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are still struggling in the IPL. The David Warner-led team are languishing at the bottom of the points table – 10th position – after recording four wins and six losses out of the 10 matches. Despite recording a few wins here and then, the 2021 IPL finalists are far away from becoming a real title contenders, at least in this year’s IPL. The Rishabh Pant-less unit recently sprung a surprise when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to record their fourth win of the season. Batting first, RCB, on the back of Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror knocks, posted 181. Chasing 182, Philip Salt hammered a magnificent 87 to power Delhi to a seven-wicket victory.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Chennai and Delhi, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between CSK and DC, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google's prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Chennai and Delhi is Delhi.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 game between CSK and DC. (Source; Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Chennai Super Kings side are the favourites with 57% winning chance and it is also justified, given the form and performance Chennai are putting in. The prediction further states that Delhi have got 43% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a one-side encounter. It is a biased prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a one-sided encounter. However, there is also possibility that Delhi may also pull off a win against Chennai, provided if Delhi put up their best performance.

