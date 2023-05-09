English pacer Chris Jordan has joined the Mumbai Indians squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Jordan will be replacing his countryman Jofra Archer who has been ruled out of the IPL 2023. In a recently released statement, Mumbai Indians said, "Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season. Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation". IPL 2023: List of Players to Have Been Ruled Out of Tournament's 16th Edition.

Mumbai Indians Sign Chris Jordan to Replace Jofra Archer

