Cheteshwar Pujara Overcomes Illness to Score a Gritty Half-Century, Arpit Vasavada Chips in With a Ton During Saurashtra vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Final (Watch Video)

File image of Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The finals of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 is turning out to be quite an interesting contest which is currently underway at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot. Saurashtra and West Bengal are taking on each other in the finals of the tournament. On the first day, of the tournament, Cheteshwar Pujara was retired hurt due to an illness. But on day two, Pujara overcame the illness to score a gritty half-century. Whereas, Arpit Vasavada chipped in with a hundred and put the hosts in a commanding position. Ranji Trophy 2020 Final: Umpire C Shamshuddin Ruled Out After Getting Hit on Abdomen.

Needless to say, that skipper of Saurashtra Jaydev Unadkat was smiling ear-to-ear with this kind of performance. With this, Saurashtra has now scored 384 runs on the board with the loss of eight wickets. Cheteshwar Pujara got out on 66 whereas, Arpit Vasavda made way to the pavilion on the score of 106. The official account of the BCCI applauded both players for the effort.

💯 in the semifinal ✅ 💯 in the final ✅ Aarpit Vasavada completes a fine hundred as Saurashtra near 340 against Bengal in the @paytm #RanjiTrophy #Final. 👏👏 Follow the #SAUvBEN game live 👉 https://t.co/LPb46JOjje @saucricket pic.twitter.com/DLhZeQbNAR — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 10, 2020

Cheteshwar Pujara

After the conclusion of day 1, Jaydev Unadkat had given an update about Pujara’s health and had said that he would be better on day 2. With this, Saurashtra has now made 384 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Avi Barot and Vishvaraj Jadeja also scored a half-century each and further strengthened Saurashtra's position. Talking about Bengal, Akash Deep chipped in with three wickets, whereas Mukesh Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed got two wickets each. It would be interesting to watch how day 3 turns out for both teams.