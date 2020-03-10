Ranji Trophy 2020 Final: Umpire C Shamshuddin Ruled Out After Getting Hit on Abdomen

Representational Image. Ranji Trophy match (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rajkot, March 10: On-field umpire C Shamshuddin was on Tuesday ruled out for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy final after he got hit around the lower abdomen area on the opening day of the title clash between Bengal and Saurashtra.

Shamshuddin could not take the field on Day 2 and went for a check-up in a local hospital after his pain aggravated. Shamshuddin's replacement, Yashwant Barde, will join Padmanabhan on the third day. Ranji Trophy Final 2020: Wriddhiman Saha Named in Bengal Squad for Summit Clash.

Shamsuddin's on-field partner Anantha Padmanabhan was the only one officiating in the middle during the first session with local umpire Piyush Khakar standing at square leg. Post Lunch, S Ravi joined Padmanabhan in the middle. Shamshuddin was the TV umpire.