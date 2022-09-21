Christoper Henry Gayle is a Jamaican cricketer born on September 21, 1979, in Kingston. He has played international cricket for the West Indies cricket team since 1999. Gayle is widely regarded as one of the best T20 batsmen in the world, he has showcased his skills on many occasions in both international cricket and various domestic T20 leagues. He also played a crucial role for West Indies in winning the ICC T20 World Cup twice, in the years 2012 and 2016, making them the most successful team in the competition. The Universe Boss also helped Windies to win the ICC Champions Trophy in 2004. West Indies Squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Nicholas Pooran To Lead, Evin Lewis Returns As Windies Announce Team for Premier Event in Australia.

The Jamaican cricketer, not only with the bat but is also talented with the ball, he is a right-arm off-break bowler and has also reached the five-wicket haul achievement a couple of times in Tests and once in ODI cricket. Gayle is the most capped West Indies player ever, playing for about two decades, and is the only player to score a triple century in Tests, a double century in ODI, and a century in the T20I format. The cricket legend, the West Indies hard hitter is celebrating his 43rd birthday on September 21, here are some of the lesser-known facts about him.

He is one of the four players who has scored a triple century in Test cricket on more than one occasion.

Gayle is the only player to score more than 14,000 runs and hit more than 1000 sixes in T20 cricket.

Against Australia, in 2009 he became one of the players to carry the bat through the completed innings.

He is the only player to score a triple century in Test, a double century in ODI, and a century in T20I.

Gayle is shy of two sixes to reach the 100 sixes mark in Test cricket.

In the ODIs, Gayle has scored half-centuries for six consecutive innings. In T20I, he has the most consecutive fifties, four in four innings.

Combining his Test, ODI, and T20I record he has the most number of sixes in a career (553).

To add to his batting record he has taken a total of 200 wickets in all formats combined

Gayle is one of the players who has achieved 1000 runs, 50 wickets, and 50 catches in Test cricket.

The Universe Boss is yet to retire from international cricket but he continues to be part of various T20 leagues around the world. A comeback to the national side looks tough though.

