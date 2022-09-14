Evin Lewis made his return as West Indies announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 next month in Australia. Nicholas Pooran, expectedly, was named captain of the side with Rovman Powell as his deputy. Uncapped players Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer were picked while there was no room for either Andre Russell nor Sunil Narine.

West Indies Squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

ICYMI: CWI has announced the 15-man squad for the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia! #MenInMaroon #T20WorldCup More details⬇️ https://t.co/t6ils9Xdox pic.twitter.com/GKxgCHZcvG — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 14, 2022

