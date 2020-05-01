Citing Rohit Sharma's Example, Pakistan Opener Imam-Ul-Haq Talks About Communication Gap Between Players & PCB

Imam-ul-Haq (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has been marred with the charges of corruption, misconduct and so on, here’s one more to add on. Imam-Ul-Haq has come forth and said that there has been a communication gap between the players and the PCB. During the live Instagram chat, he also cited an example of Rohit Sharma and said that the PCB should function like the BCCI and back the players during tough times. During a live chat on Instagram, he said that it is the players are quite insecure about their place in the team and this results to lack of performance and inconsistency. Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at PCB For Not Following BCCI's Footsteps, Hails The Idea of Cricket Run By Former Players Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid (Watch Video).

During the live session, he further pointed out an example of Rohit Sharma and explained that the Hitman was backed even when he was not in the best of his form. The BCCI allowed him to bat at the top order. Haq further advised the PCB to bridge the gap between the players and the board. This is not the first time that the PCB has come under the scanner for their poor management.

Prior to this, Ramiz Raja during his tenure also spoke about how unsettled things were with the PCB and this made things worse in the dressing room. Raja further had explained that he could not get full support from the team because personal interests came in their way. Yesterday, Shoaib Akhtar had lashed out at the PCB and called it incompetent for not taking serious actions against the people involved in match-fixing. Talking about Imam-Ul-Haq, the opener was dropped from the Test team and was criticised severely for his poor form.