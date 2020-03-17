Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at PCB For Not Following BCCI's Footsteps, Hails The Idea of Cricket Run By Former Players Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid (Watch Video)

Shoaib Akhtar. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Shoaib Akhtar in a recent video has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board for not following the footsteps of the BCCI when it comes to managing the cricket board. The Rawalpindi Express said that it is the incorrect approach of the board that was leading the PCB to the doldrums. He also cited the example of the BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly and said that all the other boards hire cricketers to run their daily affairs except the PCB. The former fast bowler lashed out at the people of the elite class and said that cricketers like him were not around to sit and give interviews on TV shows. Wasim Akram’s Comical Banter with Shoaib Akhtar Will Make Fans Reminisce 90s.

The former Pakistani pacer during an interview said that the PCB hasn’t used him. “Sourav Ganguly is president of BCCI, Rahul Dravid is heading the national cricket academy. Graeme Smith heads Cricket South Africa. Mark Boucher is the head coach, but the opposite is happening in Pakistan. They have not used me, my job was not to sit on TV shows, they should have allowed me to run cricket,” Akhtar said. Check out the video of the interview below:

Shoaib Akhtar has been in the news for his explosive statements off late. Prior to this, he was in the news for taking a jibe at the Chinese for their eating habits in the wake of the outspread of coronavirus. Post this, he spoke about how India was dying to work with Pakistan. According to him, India’s road to progress would only go through Pakistan.