WCPL 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: The Women's Caribbean Premier League 2025 has started. The WCPL 2025 will be the fourth edition of the tournament. This time, like for the past two years, the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2025 will be a seven-match affair, with six matches in the double round robin format between the three participating sides, and one final match to determine the winner among the top two finishers. WCPL 2025: South African All-Rounder Dane Van Niekerk Joins Guyana Amazon Warriors for Upcoming Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

The Women's CPL 2025 will be played by the same three sides that are present since the inaugural 2022 edition: Barbados Royals Women, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, and Trinbago Knight Riders Women. Barbados Royals Women are the defending champions of the tournament, and the most successful side too, with two trophies (2023 and 2024). Trinbago Knight Riders Women's team won the first edition in 2022, while Guyana Amazon Warriors Women are the only side to not win the WCPL 2025 yet. With all seven matches happening at their home ground, Providence Stadium in Guyana, from September 6 to September 17, the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women must dream for the trophy.

Women's Caribbean Premier League 2025 Details

Series WCPL 2025 Date September 6 to September 17 (as per IST) Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), Star Sports TV Channels (Live Telecast)

Where to Watch Women's Caribbean Premier League 2025 Matches Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network have the broadcast rights of Women's Caribbean Premier League 2025 matches in India. So, the WCPL 2025 matches live telecast viewing options will be available for the fans on Star Sports TV channels in India. For live streaming viewing options of the WCPLT20 2025, read below. Kieron Pollard Slams Fastest Half-Century of CPL 2025, Achieves Feat Off 17 Balls During Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match.

How to Watch Women's Caribbean Premier League 2025 Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans will also have live streaming viewing options of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2025 matches in India. Fans can watch WCPL 2025 matches live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but they need to buy a match/ tour pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2025 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).