CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: The Caribbean Premier League 2025 is here to begin. Six premium T20 sides, consisting of prospects and legends in the Caribbean region and around the world, will be locking horns across 30 league phase games, three knockouts, and a final decider to determine the winner. The CPL 2025 is the 13th edition of the power-hitting tournament. The six sides participating in the CPLT20 2025 are: Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Kings, and Trinbago Knight Riders. CPL 2025: Dwayne Bravo Appointed New TKR Head Coach, Former Carribean All-Rounder Replaces Phil Simmons in Trinbago Knight Riders Think Tank.

The CPL 2025 campaign opener will be between St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on Friday, August 15 (as per local time August 14). Defending champions St. Lucia Kings will play their first match on August 18. The grand finale of the mega tournament will take place on September 22 (as per local time September 21) in Guyana. Trinbago Knight Riders, the most succesfull side in the competition, will play their first match against SKN Patriots.

Caribbean Premier League 2025 Details

Series CPL 2025 Date August 15 to September 21 (As Per IST) Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), Star Sports TV Channels (Live Telecast)

Where to Watch Caribbean Premier League 2025 Matches Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network have the broadcast rights of Caribbean Premier League 2025 matches in India. So, the CPL 2025 matches live telecast viewing options will be available for the fans on Star Sports TV channels in India. For live streaming viewing options of the CPLT20 2025, read below. CPL 2024 Winner: Saint Lucia Kings Win Caribbean Premier League Season 12; Noor Ahmad, Aaron Jones Shine As SLK Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors.

How to Watch Caribbean Premier League 2025 Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans will also have live streaming viewing options of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 matches in India. Fans can watch CPL 2025 matches live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but they need to buy a match/ tour pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).