Following the coronavirus lockdown Cricket in South Africa will resume with exhibition matches. Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Jacques Faul has said that the board has sought government approval to hold the matches at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The matches will be played behind the closed doors and the three teams comprising of South Africa's top cricketers will be in action. Reportedly, players will assemble three days earlier.

"We're looking at the minimum number of people being there for the event to happen and be broadcast, which is about 200," CSA's medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra told The Citizen newspaper.

"We will limit the number of team staff, otherwise it will just be the broadcast personnel, officials, players and stadium staff. There will also be thorough cleaning of the stadium beforehand," he added.

CSA chief executive is hoping for resumption of cricket by the end of this month. "Hopefully we'll be playing again at the end of June and we'll start with the Proteas players, for obvious reasons," he said.

South Africa are scheduled to play against West Indies and India in late July and August. At the time of coronavirus pandemic outbreak, South African team was in India for a three-match One-day International (ODI) series. The first game of the series was washed out due to rain and then the next two matches were cancelled due to COVID-19 virus scare.

