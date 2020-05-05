Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's Old Photo of His Handshake With Lionel Messi Resurfaces on the Internet!

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr meets Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has been a regular feature at events and awards. On one of the occasions in 2017 CR7, Jr attended the Ballon d’Or Awards 2017 with his father. Back then Lionel Messi had also attended the gala event where the former Real Madrid player went on to win the honour. But apart from that what caught the headlines was the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr shook hands with Lionel Messi and even had posted a snap on his Instagram account which read, “gracias mi idolo” which means ‘Thank you my idol.’ Now the netizens still remembered the incident and the old photo started cropping up on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Runs at Lightning Fast Speed, His Old Training Video with Father CR7 Goes Viral.

Lionel Messi like a thorough gentleman also shook hands with the son of his arch-rival and the Barcelona captain was very warm to the seven-year-old. Needless to say that the little one was also really impressed with him. Post this, Ronaldo also shook hands with the Barcelona captain and spoke to him for a while. Check out the snap below:

Back then Ronaldo was named in the FIFA best XI of the season alongside Messi. The other players included names like Neymar, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Gianluigi Buffon. Ronaldo has been extremely open with the thoughts of CR7 junior having a fondness for Messi. During an interview, he was asked if he would be okay if his son would come home with the tattoo of Lionel Messi to which the former Real Madrid player said that he would be happy to know that his son has a sense of which player to idolize.