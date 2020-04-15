Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Runs at Lightning Fast Speed, His Old Training Video with Father CR7 Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr trains with his father (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has made his father proud on many occasions by amazing goals not only during the practice session but also for Juventus. The eight-year-old is currently training at Juventus academy and recently bagged the Best Striker award after Under-9 tournament win. Now, this old video of the father-son duo sweating it out at Juventus Stadium is going viral. In this clip posted by one of the fan pages, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was seen running over hurdles like his father like a pro. Ronaldo Jr was seen running at lighting fast speed and the video went viral on social media.Cristiano Ronaldo Junior Wins Best Striker Award for Juventus Under-9s (See Pics)

Talking about Ronaldo Jr, even his father is all praises for the kind of football he plays. Ronaldo during one of the interviews had spoken about his son and said that he does not like losing and the little one could be a better prodigy than him. “He says he is going to be better (than me), but I think it's difficult. I am very happy to have scored, for him too. He is playing for Juventus and adapting really well, it has been easier for him than for me,” said CR7 during an interview. Check out the video below:

As of now, there is no live-action owing to the pandemic situation caused by the menace of coronavirus. The Serie A has postponed their games for an indefinite period of time. Even a few players from Juventus had been tested positive of the deadly disease. Players like Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi were the ones who were tested positive.