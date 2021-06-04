French giants Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly shown interest in signing star forward Cristiano Ronaldo as a replacement for the sensational Kylian Mbappe, who is said to join Real Madrid. Mbappe, hailed as the next big star after Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, has said to have been targeted by Real Madrid for a long time now and hence, PSG is working on a list of potential players who could replace the young Frenchman at the club. Ronaldo is the latest to join that list. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Jose Mourinho Reportedly Wants To Bring Juventus Star to Roma

According to an Italian newspaper, newly appointed Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is not very keen to keep Ronaldo in his side and offload the wages earned by the Portugal star. Reports also suggest that Ronaldo is not particularly interested in staying back at Juventus with the club also looking for ways to ensure his exit. Ronaldo's high-earning contract can only be afforded by financially rich clubs like PSG.

Mufcmpb's tweet

PSG have initiated contacts to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Manchester United is also an option for him and a negotiation could lead to an exchange of cards with Paul Pogba. Juventus are asking for €25/30m and are willing to negotiate. #MUFC [@diarioas] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 3, 2021

In return, Juventus is said to have been interested in adding former Inter striker Mauro Icardi to their attack alongside Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata. The Serie A giants have proposed a player-swap between the two clubs with Ronaldo and Icardi going either ways. However, all would boil to down Mbappe's future at PSG. They have been trying to persuade Mbappe in putting pen to paper on a long-term contract but if it doesn't materialise, then Ronaldo might just be heading to the Ligue 1.

However since Juventus reportedly is looking for £25m, then PSG might just go for this deal, whether they manage to keep Mbappe or not. In other reports, it also emerged that Manchester United were interested in a player-swap with Juventus, which would Paul Pogba returning to Turin and Ronaldo heading back for a second spell at Old Trafford. Pogba's United contract runs out next year when he would become a free agent. And at 36, Ronaldo would still offer a lot to the United attack.

