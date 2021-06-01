Former Italy forward Christian Vieri has stated that newly appointed Roma manager Jose Mourinho is eager to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in this summer transfer window. The star Portuguese striker has been reportedly to leave Juventus in this window despite his destination being unclear as of now. "Mourinho wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma," Vieri said. Mourinho had a memorable fallout with Ronaldo at Real Madrid and his reported to be looking at building a new Roma squad after taking over from Paulo Fonseca. Serie A 2020–21: Romelu Lukaku Wins MVP Award, Cristiano Ronaldo Named Best Forward

The former Spurs and Manchester United manager also is said to be looking at the Premier League for bringing new players to AS Roma for the upcoming season. Among them, Granit Xhaka and Nemanja Matic are reported to be some of the names. However, this idea of Mourinho bringing Ronaldo moving to Roma was criticised by former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano. "Ronaldo to Roma? That's nonsense," he said, during the conversation. Cristiano Ronaldo Happy to be Back in Portugal Colours, Posts Latest Pic on Instagram

"Mourinho didn't get on well with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. How can you think he's going to go to Roma? I don't know if it's because they have the same agent, Jorge Mendes, or a Portuguese sporting director, but how can you think Cristiano's going to Roma?," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).