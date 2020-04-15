CSK All-Rounder Sam Curran ‘Very Excited’ to Play Alongside MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Sam Curran (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

England star all-rounder Sam Curran was bought for 5.5 crore by Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2020 Player Auction in December of last year. The 21-year-old recently said that he hopes the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will go on at some point this year as he is looking forward to playing under MS Dhoni. The Englishman made a great impact in his debut IPL season last year and was the one to watch out in this campaign as well. Shane Watson Opens Up About His Sensational Knock With Bleeding Knee During CSK vs MI IPL 2019 Final Match.

During an Instagram live event with CSK, Sam Curran said that he is eager to be a part of the team’s dressing room and has heard a lot about the side from fellow England team-mate Sam Billings. ‘I am obviously very gutted to see what's going on at the moment. We would have probably been together at the moment in Chennai but obviously there are a lot more important things going on. I am very excited to be playing alongside the captain, MS Dhoni. That's going to be really like an incredible experience for me, ’ MS Dhoni Looked in Spectacular Touch in CSK Camp, Say Teammates.

‘They have a great coach in Stephen Fleming. And there are huge Indian superstars there as well. Just to be able to pick their brains I have actually heard from Sam Billings. He was there for the last couple of years. It's an amazing franchise and a great set up. It's something I am hoping that IPL will still go ahead whenever that is and I will get to represent Chennai.’ Added Curran. IPL 2020 Postponed Indefinitely, BCCI Informs Franchises.

Sam Curran made his debut in the last season of the IPL with Kings XI Punjab and impressed a lot of people with his grit and commitment. The young England cricketer was also one of the two players to take a hat-trick in the cash-rich league last season.