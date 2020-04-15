Shane Watson Opens Up About His Sensational Knock With Bleeding Knee During CSK vs MI IPL 2019 Final Match

Shane Watson (Photo Credits: Twitter)

An ardent cricket fan would certainly not have forgotten how Shane Watson played an epic knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 finals and that too with a bleeding knee. In the high-voltage Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) encounter, the former Australian all-rounder scored 80 runs of 59 while battling an injury and but lack of support from other batsmen helped the Rohit Sharma-led side lift the title. Recently, the star cricketer opened up about his effort and revealed that he didn’t know that his knee is bleeding as he was determined to take his side over the line. Forever Indebted to MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming for Keeping Faith in Me: Shane Watson.

“I had absolutely no idea that had occurred. It wasn’t until I was walking off after running myself out in the last over and stuffed it for CSK, the chance to win another final, I was walking off and I saw blood and a cut through the pads. I thought it must have happened when I had dived in to save myself from a run out in the last over,” said Watson while during a live session conducted by CSK on Instagram.

Watch Video:

In fact, the 2015 World Cup-winner went on to say that he came to know about his bleeding when his wife told him a day after the game. He also claimed that even if he would have known about the injury while batting, he wouldn’t have stopped. The 38-year old also appreciated the love and support from his fans and teammates which motivates him to deliver.

“It wasn’t actually until the next day when my wife Lee actually mentioned that ‘there was blood on your pants’. It was in the first few overs when I had to dive to save myself. I didn’t know it was there at all but even if I did it absolutely would not have stopped me.”

“I have played with a lot of different things before so a bit of blood was not going to stop me especially at such a big time for CSK. The love and support that I have got since joining CSK has been mind-blowing,” said the star batsman.

Watson was set to showcase his blitzes for CSK in the 2020 edition of the IPL. However, dark clouds are looming over the start of the tournament and with the COVID-19 lockdown in India getting further extended till May 3, the T20 extravaganza is on the verge of cancellation.