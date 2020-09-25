Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni became the joint-most capped player – 193 - alongside Suresh Raina in IPL history. The talismanic wicket-keeper batsman got to the feat after confirming his name in the CSK playing XI against Delhi Capitals in the Match 7 of Dream11 Indian Premier League in Dubai. Dhoni has been a vital part of the CSK team ever since the inception of IPL in 2008. With three titles in the cabinet, Chennai is the second-most successful team while they are the only side to reach the playoffs in every season they participated. CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals.

Just like Dhoni, Raina has also been a stalwart of Indian Premier League. In fact, he had three more caps than the wicket-keeper before the start of IPL 2020. However, as the southpaw pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons, Dhoni equalled his tally and is even set to go past him. However, the 39-year-old has been under the scanner with his recent performances, and will make a mark against Shreyas Iyer's men. Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Dhoni played just two balls in the season opener against Mumbai where he wasn't able to open his account. While in the second match against Rajasthan Royals, he looked rusty in the initial half of the innings where he scored less than a run-a-ball while chasing 217 runs. Though he smashed three sixes in the last over, it was too late as RR won the game by 16 runs.

Nevertheless, he has got some match practice behind this back, and he'll like to play a significant knock against Delhi Capitals. However, tackling the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Amit Mishra will not be easy for the former Indian captain.

