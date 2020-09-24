Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are all set to lock horn with each other at the Dubai International Stadium. The game will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be match number seven in the Dream11 IPL 2020. This will be the third game for the Chennai Super Kings and second match for the Delhi Capitals. In this article, we shall have a look at the weather and the pitch report for the exciting encounter. The Accuweather says that there are no chances of rain of course. Since its September the weather in Dubai will be hot. However, by now, the players must have gotten adjusted to the weather. CSK vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7.

Towards the evening the temperatures will be around 35 degrees Celcius. However, as the evening settles in, the temperatures will drop be a degree or so. By 9 pm local time the temperature is expected to go down by a degree. Despite the temperatures going down by a couple of degrees, the weather would give a feel of 37 degrees Celcius. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

CSK vs DC Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Dubai mostly favours the spinners and no drastic change is expected to be the same. The dew has troubled the pacer quite a lot as they have been smacked out of the park.

Out of 21 games played between both teams, Chennai has won 15 matches and six of them are won by Delhi Capitals. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and the toss will happen at 7.00 pm.

