CSK Urges Fans to Take Safety and Precautions Over Everything Against COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/chennaiipl)

Chennai, March 16: IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has urged people to exercise caution and take all precautions against coronavirus, which has so far claimed over 6,000 lives worldwide.

"Play while you play, work while you work, safety over everything else. Take all precautions against COVID-19," CSK posted on its official Twitter handle on Monday. Rohit Sharma in a Video Message Urges People to Inform Medical Authority in Case of Coronavirus Symptoms.

Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also called on countrymen, especially those living in Chennai, to follow social distancing, a drill which he believes the people in the Tamil Nadu capital are not practising as they either believe summers would curtail the coronavirus or they have faith that nothing will happen to them.

"Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn't seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia," Ashwin tweeted on Sunday.

CSK Tweet:

Play while you play, work while you work, safety over everything else. Take all precautions against #COVIDー19. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/5xjdEMugg6 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 16, 2020

India skipper Virat Kohli called on people to "stay safe and vigilant" amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. "Let's stay strong and fight the COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," Kohli had tweeted last week.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was due to start on March 29, has already been deferred till April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 110 people in India and has claimed two lives as well. Virat Kohli Appeals World Community to Stay Strong and Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has already stated that IPL 13 will be a truncated one now. He also said that they will be accessing the situation every week and only then will decide when to organise this year's edition of the cash-rich league.