Rohit Sharma in a Video Message Urges People to Inform Medical Authority in Case of Coronavirus Symptoms

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: @ImRo45/Twitter)

Indian cricket team’s opening batsman took to social media and shared a video message as coronavirus (COVID-19) threat continues to exist. The Mumbai Indians captain urged people to visit nearest medical authority in case of coronavirus symptoms. Rohit also thanked doctors and nurses around the world who have been working amid coronavirus scare. “Hello everyone, Rohit Sharma here. I just wanted to talk about few things. Last few weeks have been tough times for all of us, and the world has come to standstill, which is very very sad to see. And the only way, we can get back to normal is by all of us coming together,” said Rohit in the video. Virat Kohli Appeals World Community to Stay Strong and Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

“And how we can do that is by being little smart, little proactive, knowing our surroundings and as and when you get any symptoms informing your nearest medical authority, because we all want kids to go to the school, we all want to go to the malls, we all want to go to watch movies in theatres. And I appreciate the effort of the doctors and nurses around the world, who have put their life at the risk while taking care of the people who have tested positive,” he added.

Here's Rohit Sharma's Full Video Message

Rohit then signed off by saying, “last but not the least, my heart goes out to the people who have lost their lives and their families. Take care and be safe.” MS Dhoni Bids a Temporary Adieu to Chepauk Stadium After CSK Suspends Practice For IPL 2020 Due to Coronavirus (Watch Video).

Rohit is currently nursing an injury he suffered during the recent New Zealand tour. The right-handed batsman is scheduled to make a comeback in the Indian Premier League 2020, which has now been postponed till April 15 following coronavirus outbreak.