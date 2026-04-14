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The Chidambaram Stadium hosts a crucial bottom-of-the-table clash tonight as the ninth-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the tenth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With both teams sporting significantly overhauled squads in 2026, fantasy managers must account for recent player transfers and the latest form of emerging domestic stars. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match.

While CSK secured their first win of the season in their last outing against Delhi, KKR remains winless and will be desperate to break their streak at Chepauk.

The Chepauk track remains a traditional surface that assists spinners in the second half. However, with clear skies and humidity expected at 67%, the "dew factor" is likely to influence the toss.

Top Dream 11 Fantasy Picks for CSK vs KKR IPL 2026

Captaincy Choice: Sanju Samson (CSK) Samson is currently the batter to watch in IPL 2026, coming off a match-defining unbeaten 115 off 56 balls against Delhi Capitals. Despite a historically difficult record against Sunil Narine, his current momentum makes him the primary captaincy candidate.

Vice-Captaincy Choice: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR) The youngster has been the lone consistent pillar for KKR this season, accumulating 455 runs across his last two campaigns at an average of 38. His ability to anchor the innings makes him a safe multiplier.

The X-Factor: Matheesha Pathirana (KKR) In a major mid-season update, Pathirana has received his NOC and is set to feature for KKR tonight. His slinging action and death-over specialist skills will be vital on a Chennai track where he has immense prior experience. Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 .

Top Bowler: Anshul Kamboj (CSK) Kamboj has been a breakout star for Chennai, picking up 8 wickets in 4 matches. His ability to provide early breakthroughs in the Powerplay is essential for fantasy points. CSK vs KKR Dream11 Suggested Team

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson (C), Finn Allen

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (VC), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Jamie Overton, Rachin Ravindra, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj. The absence of MS Dhoni continues as he rehabilitates from a calf strain, with Sanju Samson comfortably taking over the gloves and leadership responsibilities. For KKR, the form of Cameron Green remains a concern, but his all-round utility ensures he remains a staple in most fantasy lineups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).