IPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru Police Issue Strict Advisory Ahead of RCB vs GT Match, Ban Public Screenings and Road Celebrations

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare for the IPL 2026 final on May 31, Bengaluru City Police have issued a detailed public safety advisory to prevent any untoward incidents during celebrations. The measures come nearly a year after the tragic stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives during RCB's victory celebrations in June 2025.

Although the IPL 2026 final will be played in Ahmedabad, authorities have imposed several restrictions in Bengaluru, urging fans to celebrate responsibly.

Bengaluru Police Ban Public LED Screenings

City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh announced that live screenings of the IPL final on public LED screens will not be allowed. The ban covers LED screens installed outside malls, pubs, restaurants, and other establishments if they are visible to the public. RCB Qualify for IPL 2026 Final, Beat Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

Authorities have also prohibited the installation of LED walls facing roads or public spaces without prior permission from the police.

Road Celebrations, Bike Rallies Prohibited

The advisory strictly bans bike rallies, stunt riding, overspeeding, unnecessary honking, road blockages, and other activities that could disrupt public order.

Police have also prohibited public celebrations on roads immediately after the match result is announced. Officials warned that violations could invite strict action. GT Qualify for IPL 2026 Final, Beat RR in Qualifier 2.

Firecrackers and Public Drinking Not Allowed

Fans have been directed not to burst firecrackers or use any hazardous materials during celebrations. Public consumption of alcohol, indecent behaviour, and violent conduct have also been prohibited.

The police said the restrictions are aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing crowd-related incidents.

Warning Against Rumours and Hate Speech

Authorities have urged citizens to act responsibly on social media and refrain from spreading rumours, provocative content, misinformation, or hate speech.

Police also advised fans not to target or provoke supporters of rival teams, warning that such actions could lead to law-and-order problems.

Free Namma Metro Rides for Fans

To reduce traffic congestion and parking issues, Namma Metro will provide free rides on Sunday through the ConfirmTkt app.

Fans can book up to two free metro rides worth a maximum of Rs 100. The offer is valid across all metro lines and is aimed at encouraging safe and convenient travel to fan zones and private watch parties.

Police Appeal for Responsible Celebrations

With excitement building around the IPL 2026 final, Bengaluru Police have appealed to RCB fans to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with authorities.

Officials emphasized that public safety is a shared responsibility and urged citizens to ensure that celebrations remain peaceful, safe, and within the law.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).