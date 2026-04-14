Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of the IPL 2026, weather conditions at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium are expected to be hot and dry. Fans and players can breathe a sigh of relief as the latest meteorological data suggests a 0% chance of rain, ensuring a full 40-over contest without weather-related interruptions. When Will MS Dhoni Play His First Match in IPL 2026?

With the first ball scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, the primary challenge for the teams will be the sweltering heat and the potential arrival of the dew factor during the second innings.

Chennai Weather: Heat and Humidity Forecast

The daytime temperature in Chennai reached a high of 34°C, but the high humidity levels made it feel significantly warmer, with a "feels like" temperature of approximately 39°C. As evening approaches, the temperature is expected to settle around 30°C by the time of the toss, eventually dropping to a minimum of 27°C late into the night. IPL 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Set To Join KKR After Sri Lanka Cricket Grants NOC.

The humidity is forecast to hover between 51% and 59% during match hours. While these conditions are typical for a Chennai summer, the physical toll on the players—particularly those bowling long spells or running between wickets, will be substantial.

Chennai Weather: Zero Probability of Rain

Following a period of unstable weather across parts of India earlier this month, conditions in Tamil Nadu have stabilised. The local forecast indicates:

Rainfall Chance: 0% throughout the day and night. Cloud Cover: Clear skies are expected for the duration of the match. Wind Speed: A steady breeze from the south at 13–15 mph may provide some marginal relief to the spectators in the stands. Chennai Weather Live



The Dew Factor at Chepauk

With clear skies and relatively high humidity, the "dew factor" is anticipated to play its traditional role at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Captains typically prefer to bowl first in Chennai under these conditions, as a wet outfield can make it difficult for spinners to grip the ball in the second innings.

However, the Chepauk surface has shown signs of being a "toss-neutral" venue so far in 2026, with the dry heat during the day potentially keeping the pitch firm and conducive to spin in the first half of the game.

CSK vs KKR Match Details

Fixture: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Match 22) Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Date: Tuesday, 14 April 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)



As Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the Super Kings against the visiting KKR side, the clear weather ensures that the focus remains entirely on the tactical battle on the field rather than the skies above.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).