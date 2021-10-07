Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings are taking on each other in their last match of the league game in the IPL 2021. With an aim to finish on the number one spot in the league games, CSK will be looking to go all out. MS Dhoni's men had lost their last two matches- one against Rajasthan Royals and the other against Delhi Capitals. These two losses have dented their chances of leading the IPL 2021 points table. However, the Yellow Army has made it to the playoffs. CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Whereas, KL Rahul's has missed the bus for the playoffs. Years have passed but Punjab Kings' story remains the same. In this season, the team is placed on number six of the points table with 10 points. The team has nothing to lose, but surely a win here can surely help them end their tournament on a better note. Chris Gayle who was a part of the squad as left due to the bio bubble fatigue which has also hurt the team to a great extent.

The match will begin in a while at 3.30 pm IST and the toss will happen in the next few minutes. Stay tuned to this place for all the live updates related to the match.