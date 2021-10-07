Wicket! Punjab Kings are on top at the moment and the returning Chris Jordan has played a huge part as he gets his second wicket of the game. Ambati Rayudu departs after another brilliant catch from Aeshdeep Singh. Rayudu c Arshdeep Singh b Jordan 4(5).
Wicket! Yet another low score for Robin Uthappa in IPL 2021 as he is dismissed by Chris Jordan, who strikes in his very first over of the game. Another leading edge and a well-judged catch by Harpreet Brar. Uthappa c Harpreet Brar b Jordan 2(6).
Wicket! Arshdeep Singh strikes again as he dismisses Moeen Ali. A brilliant delivery takes the outside edge as KL Rahul makes no mistakes behind the stumps.
Wicket! Arshdeep Singh gives Punjab Kings the best possible start as he dismisses Ruturaj Gaikwad inside the powerplay. The CSK batter wasn't able to adjust to the short-pitch delivery, handing an easy catch to Shahrukh Khan on the 30-yeard circle. Ruturaj Gaikwad c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 12(14).
Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad aim to give CSK a great start as the three-time champions are looking to end their losing run ahead of the playoffs. Meanwhile, PBKS are still battling for the final playoff spot and will look to bowl out CSK as early as possible.
Chris Jordan has come in for PBKS in their final league fixture of the season while CSK remain unchanged.
So the news from the centre is that Punjab Kings have lost the toss and elected to bowl.
Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings are taking on each other in their last match of the league game in the IPL 2021. With an aim to finish on the number one spot in the league games, CSK will be looking to go all out. MS Dhoni's men had lost their last two matches- one against Rajasthan Royals and the other against Delhi Capitals. These two losses have dented their chances of leading the IPL 2021 points table. However, the Yellow Army has made it to the playoffs.
Whereas, KL Rahul's has missed the bus for the playoffs. Years have passed but Punjab Kings' story remains the same. In this season, the team is placed on number six of the points table with 10 points. The team has nothing to lose, but surely a win here can surely help them end their tournament on a better note. Chris Gayle who was a part of the squad as left due to the bio bubble fatigue which has also hurt the team to a great extent.
The match will begin in a while at 3.30 pm IST and the toss will happen in the next few minutes. Stay tuned to this place for all the live updates related to the match.