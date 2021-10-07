It's October 7 and we have a doubleheader match in the IPL 2021. The first game will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings whereas, the second match will be played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the CSK vs PBKS match, but before that let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. So the game will be held at the Dubai International Stadium. With an aim to finish the group stage by being on number one of the IPL 2021 Points Table, Chennai Super Kings is all set to take on Punjab Kings in the team their last group match. CSK vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 53.

Punjab Kings have lost their chances for making it to the top four whereas, CSK has already made it to the qualifiers. So when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams, Chennai Super Kings obviously enjoys an upper hand over Punjab Kings as they have won 15 games out of 24. Talking about CSK, they have lost their last two games and this will hurt them hard. They lost to Rajasthan Royals where the dew played a vital role. They also lost to Delhi Capitals by three wickets. Whereas, Punjab Kings is now placed on number six with 10 points in their kitty. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming deets of the game below.

CSK vs PBKS Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 53 on Star Sports TV Channels

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RR vs MI clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 53 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the CSK vs PBKS match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).