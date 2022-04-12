One of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings have lost four games on the bounce in the current campaign and find themselves in a precarious position. If they do not arrest the slide quickly, they are on the verge of an early exit from the competition. They are matched only by Mumbai Indians in the points table although they are at rock bottom owing to poor net run rate. Next up for them is the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore who are enjoying a wonderful spell under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. The former Proteas leader has galvanized the squad and they are playing with a lot of belief. Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Chennai have struggled in all departments which is the main cause of concern for the team management. They were poor with the bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad and while defending 154 is not an easy task, they seem to have given up halfway through the match itself. Chennai needs leaders like MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu to star with the bat and provide the spark needed to rejuvenate the team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore did well to win the game against Mumbai Indians after struggling in the powerplays, bowling first. This is one of the many changes visible under the new leadership of new skipper Faf du Plessis. Virat Kohli is enjoying his batting again while Dinesh Karthik is the finisher the team had been lacking for a few seasons now. Wanindu Hasaranga has been the pick of the bowlers with his line and length troubling star batsmen. Deepak Chahar’s IPL 2022 Return Uncertain After Suffering Back Injury During Rehab at NCA: Report

