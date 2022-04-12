Deepak Chahar's IPL 2022 return for Chennai Super Kings has been cast into further doubt after the right-arm fast bowler reportedly suffered a back injury during his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Chahar had earlier sustained a quadricep tear during India's series against West Indies and has been recuperating from his injury ever since. CSK have badly missed his services as they remained winless without a win so far.

