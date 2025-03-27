The biggest Indian Premier League (IPL) rivalry is upon us, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 28 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Madras. The CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match promises to be a mouth-watering encounter, which is even more anticipated because MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli could be playing against each other for the last time at the venue. Their legacy will be carried forward by young blood in CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar. While fans had to wait for match 8 of IPL 2025 to see two southern-giants in action, the Indian Premier League saw arch-rivals clash in the tournament opener at Chepauk. To know what happened between the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match at Chennai, scroll below. CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 8.

What Happened Last Time CSK and RCB Met in IPL at Chepauk?

Led by Gaikwad, CSK took on Faf du Plessis-captained RCB, with the latter electing to bat first. Du Plessis and Virat Kohli added 41 runs in quick time, but Mustafizur Rahman halted RCB's charge, removing the opposition captain for 35, which started a mini-collapse. Mustafizur soon removed Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell for ducks, reducing RCB to 42 for 3. Kohli, along with Cameron Green, consolidated the innings with a 35-run stand, which ended after Deepak Chahar dismissed Kohli for 21.

Mustafizur struck for the fourth time in the innings and sent Green back into the pavilion. Youngster Anuj Rawat and veteran Dinesh Karthik stood tall for RCB and stitched a 95-run stand for their franchise, taking the team total to a par 173, scoring 48 and 38*, respectively.

In reply, Ruturaj and Rachin Ravindra gave CSK a solid start, adding 38 before the former walked back to the dressing room, getting out to Yash Dayal. Spinner Karn Sharma removed Ravindra to bring RCB back into the contest. IPL 2025 Breaks Tournament Records Including Most Boundaries, 200+ Totals After First Five Matches as Run Fest Continues in 18th Edition.

Ajinkya Rahane came out with intent and added a quick 27 before Green dismissed the Indian veteran. Green, soon, got his second wicket, sending back Daryl Mitchell for 22, putting CSK in a bit of trouble.

All-rounders Shivam Dubey and Ravindra Jadeja absorbed the pressure and kept the flow of runs going, while showing both defensive and aggressive cricket in the middle, adding 66 runs for the fifth wicket, taking CSK across the finish line in the penultimate over, to ensure the franchise's winning start to IPL 2024 by six wickets.

Chennai Super Kings Kicked Off IPL 2024 In Style

A Winning Start in #TATAIPL 2024 ✅ A Winning Start at home in Chennai ✅ The Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings seal a 6⃣-wicket victory over #RCB 👍 👍 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/4j6FaLF15Y #CSKvRCB | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/DbDUS4MjG8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024

Interestingly, RCB's last win at Chepauk against CSK came in 2008, and since are yet to notch a win at the venue, making their record in Chennai abysmal.

