The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has started with a high, unlike any other edition, with several records already being broken after merely five matches. IPL 2025, which kicked off on March 22, has already witnessed 119 sixes, 183 fours, and six 200-plus totals after five matches, which has broken the record of 88 sixes in 2023, 164 fours in 2021, and 3 200-plus scores from 2022 and 2008 during the first-five matches of respective IPL seasons. Star Sports Network, who are the official broadcast partner for IPL in India, shared an infographic via a post, announcing the brilliant start for the new ongoing season. Today’s IPL 2025 Match Live: Check TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for March 27.

Record-Breaking Start for IPL 2025

IPL 2025 has begun with a brilliant start! 🌟 Breaking records and creating new ones as we go, Kyunki yeh IPL hai, yahan sab possible hai! pic.twitter.com/LiUW3vCBBp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 26, 2025

