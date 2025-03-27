In a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match, two arch-rivals from the South, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will resume their battle in the new season. The CSK vs RCB has always been one of the most anticipated IPL matches, which enables fans to see a clash between two Indian greats, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who could potentially square off on the ground for the last time in Madras. Two new and young captains - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar - will take over the mantle from their predecessors and ensure the legacy of CSK vs RCB is carried on, with both teams coming into the contest unbeaten. IPL 2025: Navjot Singh Sidhu Heaps Praise on MS Dhoni’s Longevity After Chennai Super Kings’ Four-Wicket Win Against Mumbai Indians, Says ‘He Could Still Score Half-Century for CSK at 50′.

At home, CSK are untouchable, given their composition of the side, which is loaded with spinners, solid batters, and gun-pacers. IPL 2025 Recruits Noor Ahmed and Khaleel Ahmed starred for CSK in their opening match, with the latter surprising all with his show on spin-friendly conditions. The batting relies on Ruturaj and Rachin Ravinda, with others still finding their feet in the competition. The middle-order is a major concern, given the lack of firepower CSK possesses.

On the other hand, RCB played flawless cricket in their tournament opener, where their batters blew past KKR. New captain Rajat showcased great acumen as a leader, making match-changing decisions during the match. The likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Patidar will look to steer the batting, with other pinch-hitters coming in. Josh Hazlewood will spearhead RCB's attack against his former franchise, with the likes of Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, and Krunal Pandya supporting.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL 2025

One of the biggest franchise rivalries, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has seen both teams face off against each other 33 times. CSK holds an overwhelming advantage, winning 21 times as opposed to RCB's 11. Only one CSK vs RCB match has ended in a no result. Krunal Pandya and Swapnil Singh Feud Sorted! RCB Cricketers Spotted Celebrating Former's Birthday Together By Cutting Cake; Here's Why The Two Baroda Stars Had A Fall-Out.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Key Players

Rajat Patidar Noor Ahmed Virat Kohli Rachin Ravindra Khaleel Ahmed

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Key Battles

At Chepauk, almost every visiting team faces the spin battle, with CSK's spin-heavy line-up. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal will need to step up to the challenge and engage in a war against Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, and Noor Ahmed. Krunal Pandya singlehandedly broke KKR's back, and will look to repeat his performance with a more suitable pitch on offer. Rachin Ravindra, who has been the anchor for CSK, will have to pull out all his skills against an in-form Pandya.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28. The CSK vs RCB clash in IPL 2025 will commence at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Chennai Super Kings Good Luck Wishes: WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Images, Facebook Story To Send Best Wishes to MS Dhoni and CSK for IPL 2025.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of IPL 2025 in India. Fans can watch the CSK vs RCB live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Impact Players

CSK have players like Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Vijay Shankar as their impact players, giving the management a choice of many options regardless of the toss. RCB will have the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Swapnil Singh, and Suyash Sharma in their impact players list, which gives the management a backup of all kinds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2025 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).