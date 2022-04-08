Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 17 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The CSK vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 09, 2022 (Friday) at 03:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

There is an apparent disruption in the Chennai Super Kings camp since the former captain MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja just two days before their first game of IPL 2022. The defending champions have lost all three games they played in IPL 2022 so far under the leadership of Jadeja. CSK’s previous performance has been upsetting too against Punjab Kings as they lost by 54 runs. And for Sunrisers Hyderabad, it hasn’t been the best of their starts as well. They played two matches and lost both, the previous one being against the newcomer Lucknow Super Giants. There will be certainly either of the one team among CSK and SRH that will finally open its IPL 2022 winning account as the two teams play each other on Saturday. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

CSK vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – MS Dhoni (CSK) is our wicket-keeper.

CSK vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Shivam Dube (CSK), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Rahul Tripathi (CSK), Kane Williamson (SRH) could be our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy Team.

CSK vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Washington Sundar (SRH), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK) can be taken as the all-rounders.

CSK vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – T.Natarajan (SRH), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Chris Jordan (CSK) could be picked as the bowlers.

CSK vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Shivam Dube (CSK), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Rahul Tripathi (CSK), Kane Williamson (SRH), Washington Sundar (SRH), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK), T.Natarajan (SRH), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Chris Jordan (CSK).

Moeen Ali (CSK) could be named as the captain of your CSK vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Robin Uthappa (CSK) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2022 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).