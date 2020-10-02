Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Dubai on October 2, 2020 (Friday). Both teams find themselves in the last two positions in the points table and will be looking to change that. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of CSK vs SRH in IPL 2020, can scroll down below. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 14th Match Preview: Off-Colour Chennai Super Kings Look to Bounce Back Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their two-game losing run last time around as they got the better of Delhi Capitals to record their first win of the new IPL season. The addition of Kane Williamson proved to be crucial for SRH in their previous game and it is highly unlikely that they will tinker with that winning combination. Meanwhile, CSK are winless in two games since their opening day victory but are expected to have Amabati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo back for this clash. CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

CSK vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 13 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. CSK vs SRH match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of CSK vs SRH match.

CSK vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 13 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

The two teams have met each other 12 times in the Indian Premier League and the three-time champions hold an upper hand over the Hyderabad side in the head-to-head record. CSK have won the fixture on nine occasions while SRH have just three wins to their name.

