Chennai Super Kings faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 on Friday, April 25, at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as the Chepauk stadium in Chennai. While there were some stars present among the crowd, the likes of which included Tamil actors Ajith Kumar, Shruti Hassan and Sivakarthikeyan, the camera, at one point, showed a mystery girl wearing a Chennai Super Kings' jersey. And it was her reaction to a wicket that went viral on social media. In this article, we shall take a look at who the mystery girl is. ‘Thala Watches Thala’ Ajith Kumar in Attendance for MS Dhoni’s 400th T20 Match During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Game in Chennai, Fans React (See Pics and Video).

Chennai Super Kings were off to a poor start with Shaik Rasheed falling first ball, but Ayush Mhatre led a terrific counter-attack for the five-time champions. However, he and Sam Curran departed in quick succession and later, a 40-run partnership between Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis attempted to revive the innings as CSK eyed a big total on the board. But that did not happen as Chennai Super Kings lost wickets at regular intervals after Dewald Brevis was sent back courtesy of a spectacular catch by Kamindu Mendis. In the end, CSK managed just 154, a target that was overhauled by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 18.4 overs. IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat CSK in Chennai For the First Time in IPL; Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel Shine as Pat Cummins-Led SRH Keep Playoff Hopes Alive.

CSK Fan Neetu Bisht Hits Husband After CSK Batsman's Dismissal

Who is YouTuber Neetu Bisht?

Neetu Bisht is a popular content creator who makes videos on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. On her Instagram, her handle 'iam_neetubisht_' has 4.6 million followers and her bio says she is a gamer. Besides this, she also makes videos on beauty, fashion, lifestyle and travel. On YouTube, Neetu Bisht has a total of 33.7 million subscribers, having posted over 3,000 videos. The social media influencer seems to be a very big MS Dhoni fan and it was made clear through her post on the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025. In the post, she shared a set of pictures of enjoying the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match with her husband, Lakhan Arjun Rawat and was seen cheering for MS Dhoni in a clip. With videos of her hitting husband Lakhan Arjun Rawat in frustration going viral, he dropped a hilarious comment on her Instagram post, writing, "Mara kyun?" (Why did you hit me?). As per her Instagram bio, she is also the founder of a clothing brand named 'Netose'. Watch Kavya Maran’s Reaction As Kamindu Mendis Fails To Capitalise on Free-Hit During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Viral Video Inside).

Screenshot of Neetu Bisht's YouTube Account

(Source: YouTube @iamneetubisht)

Neetu Bisht on Instagram

(Source: iam_neetubisht_)

Neetu Bisht's Instagram Post After Attending CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neetu L Bisht (@iam_neetubisht_)

Neetu Bisht's Husband Hilariously Comments 'Mara Kyun?'

(Source: iam_neetubisht_)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Breach Chepauk Fortress For First Time

For years, beating Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk was a distant thought in the minds of the opposition, but this year, it isn't the case. It was the first time that Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk. The five-time champions have had a campaign to forget in IPL 2025 and a staggering highlight of that has been their poor form at home, where they have lost four times so far. CSK, with seven defeats in nine matches, now languish in the 10th spot on the IPL 2025 points table and the loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad almost ended their playoff hopes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2025 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).