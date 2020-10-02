Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK vs SRH brings another opportunity for fans to win big who play play the fantasy gaming Dream11. Meanwhile, we are back with our Dream11 tips and predictions for CSK vs SRH IPL 2020. Continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your Dream11 team. Selection of captain and vice-captain is an important factor when it comes to winning in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points while for vice-captain you get 1.5x points and picking right captain and vice-captain while Dream11 team selection could make all the difference. CSK vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 14.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Faf du Plessis

If form is anything to go by, South African batsman Faf du Plessis is in good form. Expect him to score big once again and help you gain points in the CSK vs SRH fantasy playing XI. So, you can consider keeping Faf du Plessis as captain of your team.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

The Sunrisers spinner is slowly getting in the groove. With wickets becoming slow day by day, spinners will have more impact. Rashid Khan picked three wickets against Delhi Capitals and he will be looking to continue his good show. CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

CSK vs SRH Likely Playing XI

CSK Probable Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood.

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

