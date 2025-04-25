Dewald Brevis is showing his range on the on and off-sides here today! The right-hander is on the charge and is making his presence felt, hitting Kamindu Mendis for three sixes in the 12th over. CSK would want him and Shivam Dube to strike a partnership and stay out there till the end.
OUT! Kamindu Mendis has struck and he has dismissed Ravindra Jadeja! The Sri Lankan bowled left-arm spin to Ravindra Jadeja and it was the straighter delivery which the southpaw missed and the ball crashed into the stumps. CSK have lost another wicket and Sunrisers Hyderabad would be delighted with where they are in this match at the moment. Ravindra Jadeja b Kamindu Mendis 21(17)
Dewald Brevis and Ravindra Jadeja are going along well for CSK here. Earlier in the seventh over, Ravindra Jadeja got a reprieve with Harshal Patel dropping his catch. He and Dewald Brevis will look to accelerate a bit with Sunrisers Hyderabad keeping things quiet.
Chennai Super Kings have scored 50 runs in the powerplay but have lost three wickets as well. With Dewald Brevis and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease, they will hope for a partnership, aiming for a big score. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad would aim at more wickets to stifle the flow of runs.
OUT! Chennai Super Kings lose another wicket and their best batsman so far in Ayush Mhatre! The right-hander, who played some superb shots so far in this match, attempted another aerial hit but found Ishan Kishan who took a good catch. CSK have lost three inside the powerplay. Ayush Mhatre c Ishan Kishan b Pat Cummins 30(19)
OUT! Sunrisers Hyderabad have struck back with the wicket of Sam Curran! The left-hander attempted a big shot but did not get the connection or elevation, with Aniket Verma taking the catch in the deep. CSK have lost two wickets and Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the crease. Sam Curran c Aniket Verma b Harshal Patel 9(10)
Ayush Mhatre is playing a good hand here and his shots have been breath-taking tonight! The 17-year-old has continued from where he left off against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium and he will now look to have a big score under his belt while helping CSK post a solid score.
Ayush Mhatre and Sam Curran have led a fightback for Chennai Super Kings in this match. CSK were set on the backfoot early with the dismissal of Shaik Rasheed but Ayush Mhatre and Sam Curran have bounced back.
An eventful first over comes to an end with Ayush Mhatre and Sam Curran in the middle. Shaik Rasheed was dismissed off the first ball of the match by Mohammed Shami and Sunrisers Hyderabad would want to continue in the same way. CSK meanwhile, will look for a partnership.
OUT! Mohammed Shami has struck with the first ball of the match, dismissing Shaik Rasheed! The right-hander got an edge and Abhishek Sharma took the catch in the slips. SRH are off to a great start here! Shaik Rasheed c Abhishek Sharma b Mohammad Shami 0(1)
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other in match 43 of IPL 2025. Both the former champions have had campaigns to forget and would hope to return to winning ways. And interestingly, both teams have suffered defeats to the Mumbai Indians heading into the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match. You can check the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here. The five-time champions languish right at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, with just two wins in eight matches and while all is not lost for them, it would be an incredible turnaround if they are to win six matches on the trot from here and qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard
Sunrisers Hyderabad also have had a similar run in IPL 2025 and are only above Chennai Super Kings on the points table due to a slightly better Net Run Rate (NRR). Finalists last year, fans had expected big things from Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 but they have not lived up to expectations. Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting order, one of the most powerful lineups on paper, have failed to fire in unison on a consistent basis with only a few sparks of brilliance here and there. They will look to put on a good show against Chennai Super Kings and secure their third win of IPL 2025.
CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Squads:
Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sam Curran, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran