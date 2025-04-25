Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other in match 43 of IPL 2025. Both the former champions have had campaigns to forget and would hope to return to winning ways. And interestingly, both teams have suffered defeats to the Mumbai Indians heading into the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match. You can check the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here. The five-time champions languish right at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, with just two wins in eight matches and while all is not lost for them, it would be an incredible turnaround if they are to win six matches on the trot from here and qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch CSK vs SRH Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard

Sunrisers Hyderabad also have had a similar run in IPL 2025 and are only above Chennai Super Kings on the points table due to a slightly better Net Run Rate (NRR). Finalists last year, fans had expected big things from Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 but they have not lived up to expectations. Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting order, one of the most powerful lineups on paper, have failed to fire in unison on a consistent basis with only a few sparks of brilliance here and there. They will look to put on a good show against Chennai Super Kings and secure their third win of IPL 2025.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sam Curran, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran