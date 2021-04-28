Chennai Super Kings will take on struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 23 of the VIVO Indian Premier League. The encounter takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (April 28). It will be the first game at the venue, and it would be interesting to see how the game unfolds. After losing to Delhi Capitals in their opening game, CSK won four games on the trot and would be confident. On the contrary, the Orange Army lost four of their first five games and are reeling at the last place in the team standings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other CSK vs SRH match details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

It was a test of character for CSK this season as the three-time champions suffered a horrible campaign last season. Nevertheless, MS Dhoni’s men stamped their authority once again with their brilliant performances. While Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina shone with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, and Sam Curran have been exceptional in the all-round department. On the other hand, SRH’s middle-order woes have haunted them time and again this season. While David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson have done well, Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma need to join the party soon. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. CSK vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

