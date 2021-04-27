Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to have a face-off with each other in the IPL 2021 match. The game will be held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. Out of the last five occasions, the two teams have each other in, CSK has walked away with the last laugh thrice and the remaining games were won by the Orange Army. Now in this article. we shall have a look at the preview of the game which includes likely playing XI, key battles, head-to-head records and other details. So let's dive in! CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 23.

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head

So in the head-to-head record, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings has an upper hand as they have won 10 matches out of 14. The rest four are won by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 23, Key Players

The key players in the tie are David Warner, Kane Williamson from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Faf Du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja from CSK are the key players.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 23, Mini Battles

It would be interesting to watch the battle between ane Williamson and Shardul Thakur. Rashid Khan vs Faf du Plessis will be another good battle to watch.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 23 Venue and Match Timing

The match between CSK and SRH will be held at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will happen half an hour earlier.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. So fans can watch the live telecast of the CSK vs SRH match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels. Live streaming online of the CSK vs SRH match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

SRH Predicted XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, J Suchith, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed

