‘Dad Would Get Me Wendy’s if I Scored 50’: Jimmy Neesham Reveals Hilarious Reason Behind His ‘Love for Cricket’

Cricket is certainly one of the most popular sports across the globe and many people desire to play the game at the highest level. Hence, all prominent cricket stars have an inspiring journey to success. However, New Zealand’s star all-rounder Jimmy Neesham’s motivation behind his ‘love for cricket’ is nothing but weird. On being asked about why the southpaw fell in love with the game, Neesham said that his father would buy him a dish from Fast food restaurant company Wendy's if he would have scored a fifty. What Is Jimmy Neesham's Net Worth? New Zealand All-Rounder's Reply to Twitter User's Question Is Pure Gold.

“Dad would get me @Wendys if I scored a 50,” wrote the swashbuckling all-rounder on Twitter. The 29-year old is one of the most sought after all-rounders in modern-day cricket and his record in international cricket is impressive too. Along with his prowess with bat and ball, however, Neesham is also known for his wit and sense of humour. In fact, on many previous occasions, the southpaw has given a mouth-fitting reply to netizens who tried to bring him down. Well, another glimpse of his great comicalness was seen when he revealed the reason behind his love for the gentleman’s game. Have a look. COVID-19: Jimmy Neesham Wants People to Embrace Humour in Tough Times.

Dad would get me @Wendys if I scored a 50 https://t.co/tdw9b2GU9Q — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 21, 2020

The star all-rounder was last seen in action during the only ODI match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney. Courtesy his brilliant run at the international level, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bagged his services in 2020 IPL auction. However, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid COVID-19 pandemic and hence, fans are unlikely to witness the action in the T20 extravaganza.