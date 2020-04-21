What Is Jimmy Neesham's Net Worth? New Zealand All-Rounder's Reply to Twitter User's Question Is Pure Gold

Jimmy Neesham (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Jimmy Neesham is certainly one of the best all-rounders in modern-day cricket and has guided New Zealand to several victories. Along with his all-rounder blitzes, however, the 29-year old is also known for his wit and sense of humour. On many previous occasions, the star cricketer gave a mouth-shutting reply to netizens who tried to troll him. This time, however, the star all-rounder showcased his philosophical side when a fan asked him about his net worth. Neesham said that the net-worth is the friends which one makes along the way. His reply was certainly pure gold and thus gained a lot of appreciation from other fans. COVID-19: Jimmy Neesham Wants People to Embrace Humour in Tough Times.

“The real net worth is the friends we make along the way,” wrote the Kiwi star on the micro-blogging website. Well, such a philosophical reply wasn’t expected from the all-rounder and thus his answer gained a lot of attention of other Twitter user too. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the southpaw might not be able to showcase his on-field blitzes. However, he has other talents in his arsenal to entertain his fans. Meanwhile, let’s look at his heart-warming reply.

View Tweet:

The real net worth is the friends we make along the way https://t.co/zZZqob45NX — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 21, 2020

Neesham was last seen in action during the only ODI between New Zealand and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. His next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he was set to represent Kings XI Punjab. However, the global health scare has forced the gala tournament to indefinite postponement and hence, fans are unlikely to witness the action in the gala tournament.