Last night Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad took on each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai where the Orange Army walked away with the last laugh. Team SRH won the game by a thumping eight wickets. After the match, the captains of the two sides- Steve Smith and David Warner were seen catching up with each other. The official account of the Rajasthan Royals shared a few pictures of the other players from the team catching up with each other. Jofra Archer was seen speaking to the umpire. Meanwhile, Andrew Tye and Steve Smith were seen having a chat with David Warner and others. RR vs SRH Stat Highlights: Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar's Fine Partnership Helps Sunrisers Hyderabad Win by 8 Wickets.

Talking about the match, it was Manish Pandey’s half-century that led the team to a win. Pandey hammered the RR bowlers with a prolific knock of 83 runs from 47 balls. He scored four boundaries and eight sixes during his inning with a strike rate of 176.60 as SRH chased a total of 155 runs on the board. SRH won the toss and put their opponents to bat first. Sanju Samson was the highest run-scorer from Sunrisers Hyderabad with 36 runs from 26 balls. Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by the Rajasthan Royals.

With this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad is now placed on number five of the IPL 2020 points table. The team now has eight points in their kitty. It would be interesting to see which of these teams qualify for the play-offs.

