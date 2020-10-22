Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in the match number 40 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With this win, Sunrisers move to fifth place on the IPL 2020 points table while while Royals stay at seventh spot. Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar formed an unbeaten stand of 140 runs off just 93 balls for the third wicket, which turned out to be a match winning one. Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar Hailed by Fans as Sunrisers Hyderabad Thrash Rajasthan Royals by Eight Wickets in Dream11 IPL 2020.

SRH’s chase of 155 got off to a shaky start after they lost both their openers. David Warner once again fell to Jofra Archer. The pacer also removed Jonny Bairstow to put SRH on the back foot. However, Pandey and Shankar the joined forces and made sure SRH got closer to the target. Eventually, SRH crossed the line thanks to fine partnership between Pandey and Shankar.

Both Pandey and Shankar scored fifties. Pandey was aggressive of the two and scored 83 off 47 balls, slamming four fours and eight sixes. Shankar, on the other hand, scored almost run-a-ball 52, hitting six fours. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: SRH Climb to Fifth Spot With Impressive Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

# Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar became the first Indian pair to share a century partnership for SRH.

# Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar have scripted the second-highest stand in terms of runs for the third wicket against Royals.

# Their stand is also the highest for any wicket for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

# Manish Pandey scored his 18th IPL fifty.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals managed 154 for six in their allowed 20 overs. Sanju Samson was top-scorer for Royals with 36 off 26 balls. He smashed three fours and a six. Jason Holder, who replaced Kane Williamson in the playing XI, picked three wickets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).