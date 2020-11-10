With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of India's upcoming tour of Australia, T Natarajan has been announced as his replacement for the three-match T20I series. The left-arm pacer has been absolutely sensational for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and will like to replicate his heroics in international cricket as well. Recently, the Tamil Nadu-born bowler received congratulatory wishes from his SRH captain David Warner who'll be up against him in the T20I series. As the Orange Army's campaign in IPL 2020 came to an end after suffering a 17-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2, Warner shared his message for the team and fans. T Natarajan and Sanju Samson Included for T20Is & ODIs Respectively.

"Bit of a mixed season, we didn't start too well, but at the back end, we got really good momentum. To finish off the way we did I am extremely proud of the guys, and hopefully next year we will go one step further and make that final," Warner said in a video posted on his Instagram page. The clip ended with the left-handed batsman congratulating Natarajan for his maiden India call-up. "And congratulations Nattu, I'll see you in Australia," he added. India Tour of Australia 2020–21 Schedule.

Watch Video:

Natarajan is indeed expected to be a lethal weapon for the Indian T20I team as his astonishing death bowling caused a stir in IPL 2020. While he is a decent bowler with the new ball, his toe-crushing Yorkers in the death overs can challenge the best in the business. However, many Indian players haven't been able to deliver after a memorable IPL season. Hence, Natarajan has a job in hand against the likes of David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell.

Meanwhile, the full-fledged tour comprises of three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches, starting from November 27. BCCI also made some other changes in the squad owing to various reasons. Rohit Sharma has been included in the Test team while expectant father Virat Kohli has been granted a paternity leave and he'll travel back to India after the conclusion of the first Test. Also, Sanju Samson has been added in the ODI team as a back-up wicket-keeper for KL Rahul.

