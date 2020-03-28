David Warner Exasperated Over Aaron Finch’s Predicted Exclusion From Australia’s Playing XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

David Warner and Aaron Finch. (Photo Credits: IANS)

David Warner and Aaron Finch are regarded as one of the best pairs in the limited-overs cricket going around and their records speak for themselves. The two swashbuckling batsmen have been opening the batting for Australia for quite a while and are known to share a great bond too. Another instance of their friendship was witnessed when Fox Cricket left Finch out of their Australia’s predicted playing XI for 2023 World Cup. They instead picked 22-year old Josh Philippe who plays for Western Australia. Well, this prediction certainly didn't go down well with Warner and he slammed the media house for spreading 'fake news.' Aaron Finch Throws Light on Bizarre Delivery From Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2019 ODI Series.

“Baha @AaronFinch5 have you told them you’re retiring. Stiff, #Fakenews disappointing IMO,” wrote Warner on the micro-blogging website. Both Warner and Finch are 33 at the moment and will be 36 by the 2023 World Cup. According to Fox Sports, Warner is an 'exception' and should continue to open the batting in the next gala tournament while Australia's current limited-overs captain Aaron Finch will not be the first-choice opener at that time and Philippe will replace him. Warner was certainly unimpressed by this thought and expressed his wrath on Twitter.

As per the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, Warner has taken the sixth spot while Finch is placed at the ninth position. The two have enjoyed a great run in white-ball cricket in recent times and will look to extend their purple patch. They were expected to next be in action during the 2020 edition the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, dark clouds are looming over the gala T20 tournament and speculations are that IPL 2020 cane well get called off.