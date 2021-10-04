MS Dhoni had a forgettable time with the bat in hand as he managed to somehow score 18 runs off 27 deliveries, before being dismissed by young pacer Avesh Khan as Chennai Super Kings took on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. This was also the second time in IPL 2021 that Khan has got the better of the former Indian captain. Following this slow innings, netizens took to Twitter to troll the CSK skipper.
Check out some tweets below:
India's best 'Test' batsman:
Undoubtedly India's best Test Batsman MS Dhoni 🔥🔥 https://t.co/eP5wsloqxH pic.twitter.com/0SsloF2xpK
— HITMAN ROCKY 😎 (@HITMANROCKY45_) October 4, 2021
This meme never gets old!
Dhoni fans condition right now:#DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/ek4O6h8z9I
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 4, 2021
See this tweet:
Mere Thala ne ball thaya #Dhoni #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/mw7YPGg2IE
— sarcastic boiii/ 𝙈𝙄 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙣 💙 (@sarcasticboiii_) October 4, 2021
Imagine Cheteshwar Pujara's situation now:
Pujara after seeing Dhoni's inning of 18(27) #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/7Vzsxp6l9K
— theshivamkapoor (@sherlony3000) October 4, 2021
Dhoni scored (18) off (27) balls:
Teacher: How much is 9X2 and 9X3 ?
MS Dhoni: Kal TV pe dekh lena pic.twitter.com/InZyN92eDU
— The Cricketist (@dCricketist) October 4, 2021
"Dhoni finishes off in style"
Dhoni finishes off in style !! pic.twitter.com/pjdXJUUs9G
— Dope (@dope_jatt) October 4, 2021
This user did not miss Test cricket at all!
I don’t miss test cricket. Thanks to Dhoni. 😍 pic.twitter.com/qGxYGfQHxm
— Makhan Singh (@m1sterlonely) October 4, 2021
Run-rate going down:
Lord dhoni comes to crease.
Run rate: pic.twitter.com/nsnmC7Dqip
— Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) October 4, 2021
Gautam Gambhir's reaction to this innings!
MS Dhoni: 18 off 27 balls and gets out
Gautam Gambhir in comm box: pic.twitter.com/E5V1VCHD3c
— Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) October 4, 2021
Not a Dhoni masterclass
Bichara fan after seeing Dhoni master class 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l8mVOrDZT0
— RAKSHIT (@Imrakshit45) October 4, 2021
