MS Dhoni had a forgettable time with the bat in hand as he managed to somehow score 18 runs off 27 deliveries, before being dismissed by young pacer Avesh Khan as Chennai Super Kings took on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. This was also the second time in IPL 2021 that Khan has got the better of the former Indian captain. Following this slow innings, netizens took to Twitter to troll the CSK skipper.

Check out some tweets below:

India's best 'Test' batsman:

Undoubtedly India's best Test Batsman MS Dhoni 🔥🔥 https://t.co/eP5wsloqxH pic.twitter.com/0SsloF2xpK — HITMAN ROCKY 😎 (@HITMANROCKY45_) October 4, 2021

This meme never gets old!

See this tweet:

Imagine Cheteshwar Pujara's situation now:

Dhoni scored (18) off (27) balls:

Teacher: How much is 9X2 and 9X3 ? MS Dhoni: Kal TV pe dekh lena pic.twitter.com/InZyN92eDU — The Cricketist (@dCricketist) October 4, 2021

"Dhoni finishes off in style"

Dhoni finishes off in style !! pic.twitter.com/pjdXJUUs9G — Dope (@dope_jatt) October 4, 2021

This user did not miss Test cricket at all!

Run-rate going down:

Gautam Gambhir's reaction to this innings!

#CSKvsDC #DCvCSK MS Dhoni: 18 off 27 balls and gets out Gautam Gambhir in comm box: pic.twitter.com/E5V1VCHD3c — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) October 4, 2021

Not a Dhoni masterclass

Bichara fan after seeing Dhoni master class 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l8mVOrDZT0 — RAKSHIT (@Imrakshit45) October 4, 2021

