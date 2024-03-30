2024 IPL table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) at Visakhapatnam for match 13 of the season. CSK won both their opening matches by handsome margins and took the top position from the start of the season. DC however lost their both games and have a lot of work to do to combat the formidable CSK side. Former KKR Player David Wiese Claims Foreign Players Were Frustrated by Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit's Militant Style of Functioning in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been a very consistent team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 14 seasons they played in the league, they managed to reach the finals 10 times and even won the title five times. Their opponents on March 31 will be Delhi Capitals, who is plagued with inconsistency. The side has several big game players but failed to deliver on the given day.

Visakhapatnam Weather on March 31 (Credit: Accuweather)

Visakhapatnam Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather in Visakhapatnam on March 31 is expected to be clear. Being an evening match, humidity could be a major factor. We can expect above 73% humidity in the southern. Temperatures however will vary between 29 to 30 degrees Celsius. And no rain is expected on the match day.

ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium offers conducive bowling conditions, being one of the few grounds in India, where batting is tougher. Looking at the past matches played here, spinners have dominated the proceedings, while the fast bowlers too can use variations to take advantage of the slow nature of the track.

