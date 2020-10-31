Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 31, 2020 (Saturday). The record champions have already secured their place in the final four of the competition and Shreyas Iyer’s team will be looking to follow them with a win in this fixture. DC currently are third in the table while MI occupy the top spot. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Delhi Capitals have fallen off the pace in recent games as the Shreyas Iyer-led side have lost their last three games in the competition but still have their playoff qualification destiny in their own hands. DC need to win just one of their two remaining games in the competition to book a place in the knockout round but would hope they can secure qualification after this game. Mumbai Indians, defeated Bangalore in their previous fixture and would be looking to confirm their top-two spot in the table. IPL 2020 Playoffs Scenario: Six Teams Battle It Out for Three Places.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have met each other a total of 25 times in the Indian Premier League with the record champions having a slight edge in the head-to-head record. MI have won 13 matches compared to DC’s 12 wins. Both teams have several high-profile players in their team, which could make for an exciting watch.

It was Mumbai Indians who came out on top when the two teams met earlier this season. Riding on brilliant half centuries from Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav Rohit Sharma’s team easily chased down Delhi Capitals’ target of 163 runs. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 69 for DC in that game.