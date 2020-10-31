Rahul Chahar has given the needed breakthrough for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has to depart. Quick work from Quinton de Kock behind the stumps as the DC batsman was tricked by the flight of the ball. Shreyas Iyer st de Kock b Rahul Chahar 25(29).
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have steadied the innings for Delhi Capitals a little bit. After losing two quick wickets, the duo have brought DC back into the game and now need to stitch up a big partnership to give them a chance of scoring big.
Trent Boult strikes again for Mumbai Indians in the game. This time the New Zealand bowler gets rid of the Prithvi Shaw. A short ball did the trick and a top edge of the Delhi Capitals batsmen's' bat was gathered easily by Quinton de Kock. Prithvi Shaw c de Kock b Boult 10(11).
Trent Boult has given a dream start for Mumbai Indians as he has dismissed the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan in the very first over of the game. After two consecutive hundreds, the Delhi batsmen has now two successive ducks. It was a great low catch by Suryakuamr Yadav. Dhawan c Suryakumar Yadav b Boult 0(2).
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians captain Kieron Pollard have won the toss and elected to bowl first. MI are at the top of the table and would look to win in Dubai for their first time in their IPL history.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash in IPL 2020. Both teams are in the top half of the table but DC sre still in search of a spot in the playoff, while MI have already achieved that. The Shreyas Iyer-team are currently third in the table.
Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 31, 2020 (Saturday). The record champions have already secured their place in the final four of the competition and Shreyas Iyer’s team will be looking to follow them with a win in this fixture. DC currently are third in the table while MI occupy the top spot. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.
Delhi Capitals have fallen off the pace in recent games as the Shreyas Iyer-led side have lost their last three games in the competition but still have their playoff qualification destiny in their own hands. DC need to win just one of their two remaining games in the competition to book a place in the knockout round but would hope they can secure qualification after this game. Mumbai Indians, defeated Bangalore in their previous fixture and would be looking to confirm their top-two spot in the table. IPL 2020 Playoffs Scenario: Six Teams Battle It Out for Three Places.
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have met each other a total of 25 times in the Indian Premier League with the record champions having a slight edge in the head-to-head record. MI have won 13 matches compared to DC’s 12 wins. Both teams have several high-profile players in their team, which could make for an exciting watch.
It was Mumbai Indians who came out on top when the two teams met earlier this season. Riding on brilliant half centuries from Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav Rohit Sharma’s team easily chased down Delhi Capitals’ target of 163 runs. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 69 for DC in that game.