Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 30. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 14, 2020. DC under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game, while RR led by Steve Smith defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for DC vs RR, Dream11 IPL 2020 free bet odds, tips, predictions and favourites amongst Delhi and Rajasthan. DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 30.

DC in their previous game against Mumbai Indians posted a total of 162/4 in 20 overs which MI chased in 19.4 overs and five wickets in hand. DC after this defeat is still at the second position with 10 points. On the other hand, Rajasthan defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by chasing down the target of 159 runs in 19.5 overs. Even after this victory, Rajasthan is till at the sixth position with six points. Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for DC vs RR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

DC vs RR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Considering Delhi's recent form and their 46 runs victory over Rajasthan Royals in their previous meeting of IPL 2020, bookmakers have chosen DC favourite over RR. Bet365 has placed 1.72 bet odds for DC, while for RR it is 2.10.

Speaking about head to head record of DC vs RR in IPL, Rajasthan leads by 11-10. However, if we consider the form of bowlers and batsmen from both teams, Delhi Capitals has an upper hand. Therefore, we can predict Delhi as the winner in the upcoming DC vs RR, IPL 2020 match.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting)

