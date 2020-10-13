Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 30. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13, 2020. DC is led by Shreyas Iyer, while Rajasthan Royals play under the captaincy of Steve Smith. DC lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game, while RR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for DC vs RR Dream11 team prediction IPL 2020 along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for DC vs RR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals is currently in the second position with 10 points, while Rajasthan Royals is at the sixth spot with six points. In their previous meeting in IPL 2020, DC defeated RR by 46 runs. In the head to head record of DC vs RR in IPL, Rajasthan leads Delhi by 11-10. RR chased down the target of 159 runs in 19.5 overs against SRH, where Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag batted well in till the end to ensure five wickets victory. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - You should pick Jos Buttler (RR) and Sanju Samson (RR) as wicket-keepers for DC vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 team.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be best to go for four batsmen and they should be Shreyas Iyer (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC) and Riyan Parag (RR).

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for DC vs RR Dream11 team should be Rahul Tewatia (RR) and Marcus Stoinis (DC).

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots should be filled by bowlers and they should be Jofra Archer (RR), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Ravichandran Ashwin (DC).

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shreyas Iyer (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Riyan Parag (RR), Rahul Tewatia (RR), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Jos Buttler (RR), Sanju Samson (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (DC).

Jos Buttler (RR) can be elected as captain for your Dream11 team for DC vs RR, IPL 2020. While Shreyas Iyer (DC) can be chosen as vice-captain.

