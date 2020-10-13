Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 30. The game will be held on October 13, 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. DC led by Shreyas Iyer lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game, however, they still enjoy to stay at the 2nd position. RR under the captaincy of Steve Smith defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match. In spite of RR's victory, Rajasthan is at the sixth spot. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for DC vs RR, IPL 2020 weather and pitch report along with rain forecast. SRH vs RR Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag Shine as Rajasthan Royals Register Five-Wicket Victory.

Delhi Capitals posted a total of 162/4 in 20 overs against MI which Mumbai chased down in 19.4 overs and five wickets in hand. On the other hand, RR chased down the target of 159 runs against SRH in 19.5 overs and 5 wickets in hand. Rajasthan Royals with a win in their previous game should now look forward to winning more games and move ahead in the point table, as each victory here from now onwards will bring the team closer to playoffs. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Dubai Weather Report

Dubai Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature at Dubai on October 14, 2020, in the evening will be around 30 degree Celsius as per accuweather.com. The humidity will be less around 25 per cent only which will make the condition pleasant to play. Also, there is no chance of rain.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai has a lot to offer to both pacers and spinners. The track here is not meant for 200 total. We have seen in the previous game between Rajasthan and Hyderabad, batsmen were struggling to score. The team batting first and posting a decent target during DC vs RR, IPL 2020 match will have an advantage in this game.

